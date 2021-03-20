Zacks: Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DoorDash.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

DASH stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.81. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $127.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

