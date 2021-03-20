Zacks: Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.92. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after purchasing an additional 263,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $23,304,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBP opened at $111.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

