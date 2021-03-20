Zacks: Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.39). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,143,750 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

