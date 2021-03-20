Zacks: Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.