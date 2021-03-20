Zacks: Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.75 Million

Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce sales of $335.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.00 million and the lowest is $319.50 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $208.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $989.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. 1,048,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

