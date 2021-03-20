Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report $620,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $2.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $26.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $71.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

VXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Vaxart stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,184,580. The firm has a market cap of $810.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Vaxart has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $24.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

