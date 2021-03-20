Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.18. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 164,403 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 278,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,046. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

