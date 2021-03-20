Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.55 Million

Brokerages expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post sales of $39.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.61 million to $41.30 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $40.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $158.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.39 million to $168.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $169.00 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $180.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,187. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $441.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,018.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

