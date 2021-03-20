Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $716.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report sales of $716.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.85 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $551.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ECHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ECHO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.