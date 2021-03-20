Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.70. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after purchasing an additional 628,223 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $102,777,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.