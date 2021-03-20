Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

NYSE IFF opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $180,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.