Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Billion

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $16.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.59 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

LMT opened at $355.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

