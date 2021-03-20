Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is $0.51. Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRUS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Merus stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $875.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

