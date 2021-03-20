Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.12). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 223,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,322.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock worth $2,762,620 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

