Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PINC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 915,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

