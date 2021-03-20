Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post $100.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.23 million to $101.40 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $84.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $391.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.38 million to $397.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $400.99 million, with estimates ranging from $398.28 million to $403.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 719,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,014. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $63.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

