Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). W&T Offshore also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $559.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

