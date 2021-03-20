Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce $55.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.72 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $238.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.87 million to $239.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $290.06 million, with estimates ranging from $267.84 million to $312.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $159,599,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,772,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Well by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,779,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $20.55 on Friday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.