Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CTRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

