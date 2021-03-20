Zacks: Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $525.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the lowest is $521.31 million. LHC Group reported sales of $512.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHCG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.52. 460,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,269. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in LHC Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

