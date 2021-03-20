Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. 2,952,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.