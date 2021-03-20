Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,156,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,595,911. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

