Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.92. 387,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 564,668 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $4,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.