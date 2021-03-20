Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Strong Sell

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 209,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

