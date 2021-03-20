Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PUBGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PUBGY stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Read More: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.