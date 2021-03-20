Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

SLFPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SLFPY stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.34. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

