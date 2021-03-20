Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.16.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $911.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

