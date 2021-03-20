Zacks Investment Research Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock worth $609,386,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

