Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Get XOMA alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

XOMA stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.