Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €115.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.12 ($114.26).

Shares of ZAL opened at €84.42 ($99.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.87. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

