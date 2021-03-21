$0.02 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PING opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -330.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 236,337 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.