$0.06 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Tenable posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

TENB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. 1,887,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. Tenable has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,580,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

