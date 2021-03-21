$0.09 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $9,375,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 693,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.72. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

