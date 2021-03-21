-$0.10 EPS Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NOW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NOW by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 1,617,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

