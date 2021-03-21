$0.14 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,644 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 557,836 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 3,437,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.