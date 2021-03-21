$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

