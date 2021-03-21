$0.34 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Invitation Homes also posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

INVH opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,083,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

