-$0.36 EPS Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

GLMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. 689,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,885. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.