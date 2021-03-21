-$0.37 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $82,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.