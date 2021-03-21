-$0.37 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34).

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $82,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

