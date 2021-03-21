$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRI opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

