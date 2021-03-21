-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($4.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

