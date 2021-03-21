$0.47 EPS Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.52. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 880,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,020. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

