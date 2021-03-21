$0.49 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Gentex reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,622. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

