$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Incyte reported earnings of ($2.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

