-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.73). MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 8,931,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,687. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $42.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

