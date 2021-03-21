0xcert 24-Hour Volume Tops $47,080.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $47,080.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00645574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023506 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

