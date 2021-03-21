$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $997.00 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. 2,178,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. Capri has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

