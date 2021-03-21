$10.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post sales of $10.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $12.48 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $11.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $45.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $53.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,381,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,989,182. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.