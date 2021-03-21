$10.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post sales of $10.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $12.48 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $11.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $45.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $53.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,381,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,989,182. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

