10,222 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,861,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,844. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.