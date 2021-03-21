1,069 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,845,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 52.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

KNSL stock opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.